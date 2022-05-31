POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chinese firms optimistic of rapid recovery as pandemic curbs end
03:30
BizTech
Chinese firms optimistic of rapid recovery as pandemic curbs end
Asian share prices are getting a boost as major Chinese cities prepare to emerge from a weeks-long lockdown. Data for the month of May showed factory output continued to shrink, as those COVID restrictions kept workers at home and paralyzed supply lines. The manufacturing sector's Purchasing Manager's Index stood at 49.6. But the number was a 2 point improvement from the previous month, a sign that local busineses are on track for a quick recovery. For more on Chinese economy, we spoke to Danni Hewson who is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in London. #China #ChinaEconomy #ChinaLockdowns
May 31, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?