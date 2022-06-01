World Share

Russia takes half of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have seized half of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk which is key to Moscow’s efforts to quickly complete the capture of the industrial Donbass region. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, discusses the Ukraine conflict and whether the weapons being sent to Kiev would be a game changer in this conflict. #Sievierodonetsk #Donbass #Russia