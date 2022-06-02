POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The EU’s Russian Oil Ban
26:00
World
This week the European Union agreed to block almost all Russian imports of oil as part of its latest set of sanctions after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin says it’s not concerned, and they’ll just find more buyers elsewhere. Will Moscow be able to do that? And can the bloc survive without Russian supplies? Guests: Matthew Bryza Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center Senior Fellow Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst specialising in EU Affairs Leon Izbicki Energy Analyst
June 2, 2022
