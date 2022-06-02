POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Queen Elizabeth Jubilee - longest reign ever?!
26:00
World
Queen Elizabeth Jubilee - longest reign ever?!
It's the Queen's Platinum Jubilee! That's 70 years on the throne, and nearing a record for the longest serving monarch in the world, certainly a record in the UK - and celebrations are grand! But not everyone approves, the monarchy has received a lot of criticism, with some groups even calling for the abolishment of the institution. Nexus speaks to Dickie Arbiter, the Queen's Former Press Secretary who says the Queen inherited the job and has pledged to serve all her days. Russell Myers, Royal Editor at the Daily Mirror who thinks the Queen's dedication to duty is paramount and Carolyn Harris, Royal Historian who says the monarchy has been a successful form of government and transitioning away from this is complex.
June 2, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?