Iran says second Revolutionary Guard official killed in two weeks

Iran has reported the death of another official from the Quds force of its Revolutionary Guard on Friday. The Iranian news agency says Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh died on Monday in the city of Karaj, 35 kilometers north of the capital, Tehran. Only two weeks ago, another official from the same unit, Hassan Sayyad Khodaei was shot dead by two gunmen in front of his home in Tehran. Mustafa Caner from Sakarya University explains what is behind the killings of high profile figures in Iran. #AliEsmailzadeh #Iran #HassanSayyadKhodaei