World Share

Africa Matters: DRC - The Forgotten Crisis

This week, we begin in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which the Norwegian Refugee Council says has the world's most neglected displacement crisis. Researcher and policy leader fellow at the School of Transnational Governance, Umar Kabanda gives us his analysis. We also head to Nigeria, where a ban on motorcycle taxis in Lagos is affecting millions of people trying to get around Africa's biggest city. And we look at how young people in South Africa are coping with unemployment as some locals blame migrants for the lack of jobs.