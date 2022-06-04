World Share

Mothers mark 1,000 days of protest against PKK abductions

This week we begin in the US, where four people were gunned down at a hospital in Oklahoma. Just days after 21 people were killed in another mass shooting at a school in Texas. We look at how Ukrainians are returning to their homes in Kiev with the hope of rebuilding their lives. In Turkiye's Diyarbakir province, mothers of children kidnapped by the PKK terror group protest to raise awareness about its brutality. And in South Korea, a new government policy might help change long-lasting age discrimination. #Playback