Market Movers: EU to cut off oil imports from Russia
03:57
BizTech
Market Movers: EU to cut off oil imports from Russia
At the beginning of the week, EU leaders agreed to ban 75% of Russian crude imports to the bloc. That's part of the EU's sixth sanctions package on Russia since the conflict in Ukraine started three months ago. How different will this sixth round of sanctions be? What will it really entail? We spoke to Sophie Udubasceanu, energy analyst at ICIS to get answers. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaSanctions #OPEC
June 3, 2022
