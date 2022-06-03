BizTech Share

China rolls out stimulus to boost economy after outbreak

In China, a surge in COVID-19 cases has forced the government to slap social restrictions on vast portions of the population. The world's second-largest economy has just emerged from its worst outbreak since 2020. It was a crisis that leaders chose to confront with the use of strict lockdowns, even as the rest of the world learns to live with the virus. Now officials in Beijing are trying to chart a path to a steady recovery. Economist Taha Arvas joined us in the studio. He's an adjunct professor of finance at Bogazici University. #China #ChinaEconomy #ChinaLockdown