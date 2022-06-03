Decriminalising Drugs in Canada

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Since 2016, almost 30 thousand Canadians have died from a drug overdose, and nearly a third were in British Columbia. But now, the west coast province is ready to try a less conventional solution. The Canadian province plans a trial to decriminalize drugs. Will it reduce the number of overdoses? Or create a bigger public health crisis? Guests: Antony Loewenstein Author of 'Pills, Powder and Smoke: Inside the Bloody War on Drugs' Michael Vigil Former DEA Head of International Operations Cristiana Merendeiro Neuropsychologist and Project Manager at CRESCER
June 3, 2022
