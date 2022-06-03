What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Israel says it prefers diplomacy on Iran nuclear programme, but isn't afraid to act alone

Israel says it prefers a diplomatic solution to curtailing Iran's nuclear programme, but it isn't afraid to act alone if international negotiations to fully revive the deal become stalled. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the comments about acting alone during a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Former Iranian diplomat Mehrdad Khonsari unpacks how Tehran is likely to view these comments from the Israeli PM. #Israel #Iran #Nuclear