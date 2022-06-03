POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Senegalese President, Putin discuss African food security
Senegalese President, Putin discuss African food security
Russian assault on Ukriane creates global food supply crisis. Russia’s army has seized much of Ukraine’s southern coastline and its warships control access to the country’s Black Sea ports, But Vladimir Putin says Russia is not to blame for the resulting halt in grain exports - a delay that threatens to have a devastaing affect on Africa. President Putin has been told to consider the impact of food shortages, in a meeting with the head of the African Union. Sarah Balter has more.
June 3, 2022
