POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan PM calls for bipartisan economic roadmap
02:39
World
Pakistan PM calls for bipartisan economic roadmap
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to develop a bipartisan roadmap to pull the country out of its economic crunch. In his first address to the nation, Shehbaz sought dialogue with all his political rivals, including his predecessor Imran Khan to implement economic reforms. He made the offer as economists warn Pakistan could potentially face a Sri Lanka-like situation. Kamran Yousaf has more in this report. #Pakistan #Economy #ShehbazSharif
June 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?