World Share

Teknofest Azerbaijan held in Baku

Türkiye’s largest technology and aviation festival, Teknofest, kicked off for the first time in Baku. Originally held in Türkiye in 2018, Teknofest made its debut in Azerbaijan this year, officially expanding to the neighbouring country. The Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, joined the event, along with other top officials from both countries. Aziz Sancar, a Turkish Nobel laureate scientist, also participated in the event. Winners are personally awarded prizes by the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents. #teknofest