British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins vote of confidence
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ignoring calls to resign after narrowly surviving a confidence vote called by his own MPs. Though Johnson won the ballot, 41% of his parliamentary colleagues voted against him. It follows a tumultuous period for the leader whose integrity is being questioned following the so-called party-gate scandal which saw him become the first British Prime Minister to be fined for breaking the law. Monday's vote leaves his political future hanging in the balance.
June 7, 2022
