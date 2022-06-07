World Share

What’s Behind the Recent Flare-up in Tensions Between Türkiye and Greece?

The year started on a positive note for Türkiye and Greece. Both countries held regular meetings to address long-running disputes. But relations took a turn for the worse, after Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Washington late last month. President Erdogan accused Mitsotakis of using his address to Congress to block a potential weapons deal with Türkiye, and subsequently cancelled all future meetings with the Greek leader. Tensions have since risen between the NATO allies, with Greece putting its armed forces on high alert in the eastern Aegean Sea. Ankara has long criticized Greece's militarization of a string of islands in the Aegean, saying it goes against both the Lausanne and Paris Treaties. Tensions between the two countries last flared back in 2020, over drilling and exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. So are the two neighbors headed for a tumultuous summer, or can both sides come to a compromise? Guests: Yucel Acer Professor at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University James Dorsey Senior Fellow at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University