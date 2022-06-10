POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Congress presents evidence that Trump tried to overthrow govt
02:47
World
US Congress presents evidence that Trump tried to overthrow govt
After nearly a year of investigations, a committee in the US House of Representatives has begun laying out evidence it says proves former US president Donald Trump led a methodical conspiracy, culminating in the January 6th attack on the Capitol. The riot led to the deaths of up to nine people and injured more than 100 police officers. The committee says it will prove Trump oversaw a seven-point plan to overturn the result of the presidential election. Liz Maddock reports. #CapitolRiot #DonaldTrump #Jan6
June 10, 2022
