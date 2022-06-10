World Share

Zelenskyy: Situation in Severodonetsk is 'difficult'

Foreign observers have emphasized that if Ukraine loses the eastern Donbass region, it will probably never be able to re-unite that territory with the rest of the country. In Luhansk, the city of Severodonetsk is being destroyed by attacks from the ground and the air. Many residents are trapped and can't escape the heavy fighting, with Ukraine's government again pleading for foreign missile systems it's convinced will turn the tide of the fighting.