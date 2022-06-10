World Share

US-held Americas summit aims to foster relationships between leaders

Over the past century, Washington has backed many coups against democratically elected governments in Latin America. It's a complicated regional relationship. Friday is the last day of the Americas Summit being hosted by the US president, with Joe Biden unfazed by the non-appearance of the leaders of Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. They're not attending in protest against Washington's exclusion of countries under US sanctions. From Los Angeles, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #SummitofAmericas #JoeBiden