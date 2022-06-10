POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US-held Americas summit aims to foster relationships between leaders
02:16
World
US-held Americas summit aims to foster relationships between leaders
Over the past century, Washington has backed many coups against democratically elected governments in Latin America. It's a complicated regional relationship. Friday is the last day of the Americas Summit being hosted by the US president, with Joe Biden unfazed by the non-appearance of the leaders of Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. They're not attending in protest against Washington's exclusion of countries under US sanctions. From Los Angeles, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #SummitofAmericas #JoeBiden
June 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?