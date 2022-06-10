BizTech Share

World Bank cuts global GDP growth outlook to 2.9% for 2022

The World Bank says rising food and fuel prices and supply chain disruptions worsened by Russia's attack on Ukraine are taking a devastating toll on the global economy. It expects global growth to slow significantly from 5.7% in 2021, to 2.9% this year. Officials say that rate could drop even lower if supplies of grains and fuel from Ukraine and Russia don't normalise soon. Developing economies are likely to face the brunt of this slowdown. The World Bank says some of them are at risk of 'severe recession' not seen since the 1970s. Economist Joann Weiner, who is the director of the Applied Economics graduate programme at George Washington University joined us for details. #GlobalEconomy #InterestRates #GrowthProspects