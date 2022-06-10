POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran’s Troubled Nuclear Deal
Donald Trump pulled out from it. Joe Biden said he wanted to revive it. But after seven years is the Iranian nuclear deal on the verge of complete collapse? After the government in Tehran switched off more than 2 dozen surveillance cameras in its nuclear facilities, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said it could be a fatal blow to the accord. Patrick Clawson Director of Research at the Washington Institute Setareh Sadeqi Political Analyst Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at the Scowcroft Centre for Strategy and Security
June 10, 2022
