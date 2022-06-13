POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A World without Bees | Storyteller | Trailer
00:40
World
A World without Bees | Storyteller | Trailer
There are numerous alerts and alarms. We now know that bees are endangered throughout the world. What are the possible solutions? How can humans respond to this situation? There are many answers, some are ubiquitous, some futuristic, others are innovative and still others embody unity and collectivity. Let's take a trip around the world to meet the different players and discover the possible solutions. The world of tomorrow will be found in the answers we find.
June 13, 2022
