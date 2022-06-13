BizTech Share

Global selloff deepens ahead of Fed's rate decision

Shares in Asia are tumbling this morning as investors fear mainland China's COVID situation may be worsening. Beijing city has suspended offline sports events, delayed return to school and tightened other controls, only days after loosening them. Investors are keeping a very close eye on the Fed, which is expected to announce its interest rate decision later this week. This comes after a hotter than expected US inflation number on Friday, making investors worried across the globe. #StockMarkets #MarketUpdate #Inflation