Sri Lanka in Crisis
One by one the Rajapaksas are resigning. Basil, the president's brother and former finance minister left parliament last week- the second family member to quit in the space of a month. His resignation comes as Sri Lanka faces the worst economic crises since its independence. Food and fuel are scarce, and power cuts are common. And with these problems come protests. Demonstrations are almost as frequent as the blackouts themselves. So with Sri Lanka still in crisis, what will it take to get the country back to stability? Guests: Aruna Kulatunga Former Adviser to PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Prashan De Visser Founder of Sri Lanka Unites Ahilan Kadirgamar Sociology Department Lecturer at the University of Jaffna
June 13, 2022
