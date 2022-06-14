POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO Chief: We have to address the concerns of all allies
01:59
World
NATO Chief: We have to address the concerns of all allies
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Sweden has taken important steps to meet Türkiye’s security demands. Speaking during a meeting with the Swedish Prime Minister, Stoltenberg says Stockholm is willing to change its counter terrorism laws. Last month Türkiye raised concerns about the Nordic countries' support of terror groups such as the PKK. Rumeysa Codar has more. #NATO #Sweden #PKK
June 14, 2022
