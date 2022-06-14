S&P 500 fell 4% overnight and closed in bear market territory

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Shares in Asia-Pacific are tumbling after the S&P 500 fell overnight and closed in bear market territory, which means that stocks on average fell at least 20% off their high. And yesterday, the index fell as much as 4%, bringing its losses since January to more than 21%. According to the Wall Street Journal, Fed policymakers are now contemplating a 75-basis-point rate increase later this week, bigger than the 50-basis-point hike that was expected. Stephen Innes, who is SPI Asset Management Managing Partner in Bangkok joined us live. #MarketUpdate #StockMarket #InterestRates
June 14, 2022
