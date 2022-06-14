POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Iran Losing Its Influence in the Region?
12:31
World
Iran's relations with the West are once again strained, after Tehran disconnected a number of cameras installed by the UN watchdog to monitor its nuclear activity. Reports suggest it's in response to a censure by Western powers for Iran's lack of co-operation. The International Atomic Energy Agency has raised concerns over traces of enriched uranium previously found at three undeclared sites and has urged Iran to resume talks immediately. Talks to revive the nuclear deal have remained deadlocked since March. Iran's economy is struggling, mostly due to the US pulling out of the 2015 deal that restored sanctions on Iran's oil and banking sectors. As nationwide protests continue over the country's dire economic situation, Iran's currency this week spiraled to its lowest value ever. And since the Ukraine conflict began, Iran's oil exports to China have also dropped due to Beijing favoring discounted Russian oil. So, is Iran seeing its position weakening in the region due to internal instability and external changes? Guests: Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian Diplomat Nader Hashemi Political Analyst
June 14, 2022
