Zelenskyy: Fighting in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk is intense
World
Zelenskyy: Fighting in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk is intense
Fighting in the Donbass has intensified in recent weeks, with Ukraine suffering heavy losses in the Luhansk region. Ukrainian officials say Russia has seized the majority of Sievierodonetsk, and made significant advances in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Donbass battles will determine the course of the war, and is pleading for more military assistance. NATO's chief Jens Stoltenberg is promising to supply Ukraine with more heavy weaponry. TRT World's Jon Brain has the story. #Donbass
June 15, 2022
