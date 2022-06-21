World Share

Will Africa be Germany’s energy solution?

Germany wants to kick its Russian oil and gas addiction. Despite the conflict in Ukraine, Berlin is still sucking in billions of dollars of Russian energy to power its huge industrial complex. So could turning to Africa be the solution? Not only for the continent’s huge gas reserves but for what is considered to be the future of energy: Green Hydrogen. Guests: Gyude Moore Senior Policy Fellow at the Center for Global Development Velina Tchakarova Director at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy Christof Ruehl Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.