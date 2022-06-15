World Share

Dozens of Sadrist lawmakers resign, deepening Iraq’s political instability

Dozens of lawmakers who make up the biggest bloc in Iraq's parliament resigned this week after months of political impasse, plunging the divided nation into further political uncertainty. We take a look at the parties that dominate the political landscape, why it's so difficult for them to agree, and how it's affecting one of the poorest nations in the Middle East. #IraqParliament #Sadrists