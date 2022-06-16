Confronting the Climate Crisis

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It's widely believed dinosaurs were taken out by an asteroid, which could leave humans as the first species to engineer its own demise. In just a few months the world's most powerful decision makers will meet in Egypt for COP27. It could be one of the most important summits in history because it's widely agreed that time is running out to save the planet. The UN has repeatedly warned about the impact of global carbon emissions, yet year on year they continue to rise. In April the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report saying it was now or never to avoid a catastrophe. Peter Alexander Senior Lecturer in Global Food Security at University of Edinburgh Jojo Mehta Co-Founder and Executive Director of Stop Ecocide Thandile Chinyavanhu Climate and Energy Campaigner for Greenpeace Africa
June 16, 2022
