Will Western Sanctions on Russia Deter Putin on Ukraine?
26:40
World
Russia's incursion into Eastern Ukraine has triggered a wave of sanctions from the US and its allies in Europe and Asia Pacific. These days, punitive economic measures seem to be the Western world's weapon of choice. And in this case, they’re aimed at punishing Putin for recognising two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent – the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic. But are sanctions the best tools to dissuade Russia from pursuing what many diplomats say would be all-out war? Guests: Alexander Titov Lecturer in Russian foreign policy and history at Queen's University Belfast Ben Aris Editor in Chief at BNE IntelliNews Sergey Markov Political Science Professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations
February 23, 2022
