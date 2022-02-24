POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Gunmakers Under Pressure | Inside America
26:05
World
US Gunmakers Under Pressure | Inside America
It has been 10 years since a gunman, armed with a Remington assault rifle, murdered his mother and 20 elementary school children in Connecticut. Now an unprecedented $73 million ruling against Remington, the oldest gun manufacturer in the US, could end the industry’s longstanding immunity. Guests: Sari Kaufman Co-founder of the MyVote Project and Parkland, Florida Shooting Survivor Dave Workman Communication Director at Second Amendment Foundation Hector Balderas New Mexico Attorney General
February 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?