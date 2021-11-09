POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Loss of Gulf exports deepens Lebanon's economic crisis
02:48
World
Loss of Gulf exports deepens Lebanon's economic crisis
An envoy from the Arab League has been speaking to government officials in Beirut to try to heal the rift between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. Several Gulf nations recalled their ambassadors after the Lebanese information minister criticised Riyadh's role in the Yemen civil war. It's another blow for Lebanon which is suffering a crippling economic crisis. TRT World correspondent Imogen Kimber reports.
November 9, 2021
