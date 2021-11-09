POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Greece's top court annuls permits for kosher, halal slaughter
04:38
World
Greece's top court annuls permits for kosher, halal slaughter
Greece's top court has banned halal and kosher slaughter, in which animals are killed according to religious customs before they are stunned. The court called the practice 'inhumane’. But Jewish and Muslim groups in Greece - and across Europe - say the ruling is a direct assault on religious freedom. TRT World talks to Sarra Tlili from Florida University about the issue. #Greece #ritualslaughter #EU
November 9, 2021
