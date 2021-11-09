POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could the Arctic Provide Solutions to the Global Energy Shortfall?
The Arctic is changing fast due to the effects of climate change. But it's also said to possess solutions to tackle the global energy shortfall. Now that the region is opening up, so is the competition to tap its resources. How will the region’s opening up affect the global demand for energy? Or will it become the battlefield for another great game involving today's great powers? Guests: Mehmet Ali Ugur Assistant Professor at Yalova University Thomas O'Donnell Lecturer at Hertie School of Governance
November 9, 2021
