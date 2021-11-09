POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Migrant Crisis on Poland-Belarus Border Worsens
Migrant Crisis on Poland-Belarus Border Worsens
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding on the edge of the European Union as thousands of migrants seek to cross into Poland from Belarus. Tensions have been simmering for weeks but on Monday, the situation escalated when hundreds of the people gathered tried to storm the border security, cutting razor wire fences and trying to climb over them. Many of the migrants are from the Middle East and want to pass through Poland into Western Europe. Guests: Andrei Sannikov Belarussian Opposition Politician Aleks Szczerbiak Professor of Contemporary European Studies at Sussex University Pieter Cleppe Head of Open Europe Brussels
November 9, 2021
