Icelandic geothermal power plant captures carbon from air | Money Talks

As participants at the COP26 climate talks discuss how science and innovation can help fight the climate crisis, some scientists are pushing for mass adoption of technology that sucks harmful emissions out of the atmosphere. The world's largest direct air capture facility began operating in Iceland this year. Its developers say the same technology could be used across the world. But rolling-out these and other initiatives would require large amounts of funding. And negotiators in Glasgow have so far failed to come to any agreement on who will foot this bill. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Jamie Beck Alexander in Duluth, Minnesota. She's the director of Drawdown Labs, which is a private-sector testing ground for accelerating the scaling of climate solutions. #Iceland #GeothermalPowerPlant #GreenTech #CarbonEmissions