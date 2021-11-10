World Share

Tunisia's Growing Waste Crisis Fuels More Unrest

Tunisians are protesting the death of a demonstrator caused by inhaling tear gas fired by the police as crisis related to the reopening of a landfill site fuels more unrest. In September, Sfax's region's major landfill site was closed down due to public pressure but no alternative was put in place, resulting in the city councils refusing to collect trash. This forced the residents to the streets but the situation took a drastic turn after a protestor was killed. Can Tunisia's new prime minister find a way to resolve the crisis? Or are the country's challenges too big to overcome? Guests: Haithem Beltaif Former Tunisian Diplomat Ahmed Gaaloul Former Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sports Youcef Bouandel Associate Political Science Professor at Qatar University