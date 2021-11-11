POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Doubts over China's climate role as COP26 nears end
As COP26 enters its second week, questions remain about the role China will play in the fight against the climate crisis - and even its willingness to participate. With President Xi Jinping choosing not to attend, participants are instead focusing on tensions between Beijing and Washington, and what impact they could have on future climate negotiations. TRT World's Joel Flynn has more from Hong Kong.
November 11, 2021
