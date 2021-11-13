POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The NFL's next feeder country: Turkey?
04:42
World
The NFL's next feeder country: Turkey?
American football has been part of US culture for more than a century. But in the past 15 years, especially with the help of the NFL, the sport has also expanded internationally, including in Turkey. The country’s national team has recently been practicing just outside Istanbul for the postponed European Championship. And as Talha Duman reports, the squad is hoping to inspire a new generation of Turkish players.
November 13, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?