World Share

Refugee crisis at Belarus-EU border, Climate change and Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week and dive into global events around the world. This week on Playback: A political and humanitarian crisis is brewing on the Belarus-Poland border as thousands of migrants look to enter the EU. The world's two worst carbon emitters, China and the US make a surprise commitment to tackle the climate crisis together. And Ethiopia detains dozens of UN staff and drivers, as concerns grow over a worsening civil war with Tigrayan rebels.