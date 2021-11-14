POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Refugee crisis at Belarus-EU border, Climate change and Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week and dive into global events around the world. This week on Playback: A political and humanitarian crisis is brewing on the Belarus-Poland border as thousands of migrants look to enter the EU. The world's two worst carbon emitters, China and the US make a surprise commitment to tackle the climate crisis together. And Ethiopia detains dozens of UN staff and drivers, as concerns grow over a worsening civil war with Tigrayan rebels.
November 14, 2021
