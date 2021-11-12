POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World
US pledges to do more to cut emissions
As the COP26 summit in Glasgow draws to a close, the US has committed to do more to reduce carbon emissions. Activists in the US hope this will put pressure on gas and chemical refineries, as well as oil wells, accused of harming mostly low-income and minority communities. The decades-long drilling in Los Angeles neighbourhoods has led to numerous reports of sick children and families. TRT World's Martin Markovits has more.
November 12, 2021
