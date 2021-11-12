POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Turkey Become a Major Transport Hub Between the Asia Pacific and Europe?
13:06
With the pandemic disrupting global supply chains and increasing shipping costs, Turkey is sensing growing opportunities to step in. Turkey and Azerbaijan's co-operation in establishing transport links by building railways and airports is poised to provide a direct trade connection between Asia and Europe, in effect helping Turkey become one the world's major trade hubs. Guests: Murat Karatekin CEO of Pasifik Eurasia Natig Jafarov Director of ADY Container
November 12, 2021
