Eighth Turkic Council Summit concludes in Istanbul
01:47
World
The Eighth Turkic Council Summit was held in Istanbul on Friday with the theme of Green Technologies and Smart Cities in the Digital Age. The summit of Turkic-language speaking states was held on an island southeast of Istanbul. Turkish President Erdogan urged members to act together on global issues including the climate crisis, economic integration and anti-Muslim sentiment. Kubra Akkoc reports. #TurkicCountries #TurkicCouncil #Istanbul
November 13, 2021
