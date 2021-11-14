POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COP26 countries agree on deal aimed at reducing global heating
COP26 countries agree on deal aimed at reducing global heating
World leaders have signed off on the most significant climate change deal since the 2015 Paris agreement. The Glasgow Climate Pact is the first UN agreement to chart a course for reducing dependence on fossil fuels. But the final deal was significantly watered down by a last-minute demand from India to soften ambitions on the use of coal. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the deal doesn't go far enough, and climate activists agree. Sarah Morice reports from Glasgow. #GlasgowClimatePact #GlobalWarming #COP26
November 14, 2021
