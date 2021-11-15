POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rivian shares surge 29% on first day of trading on Wednesday | Money Talks
04:45
BizTech
Rivian shares surge 29% on first day of trading on Wednesday | Money Talks
Shares in electric vehicle start-up, Rivian - which is hoping to be the next Tesla - have surged almost 60-percent since it's market debut on Wednesday, which was America's biggest IPO since 2014. The van and truck manufacturer has attracted huge investor interest, including from e-commerce giant, Amazon and its valuation as ballooned to more than 120-billion dollars, making it more valuable than traditional carmakers Ford and GM. #Rivian #IPO #Trading #ElectricCars
November 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?