More New Yorkers moving out of the city during pandemic | Money Talks
03:59
BizTech
More and more Americans are moving away from large cities for life in smaller towns and suburbs as they take advantage of low interest rates and the opportunity to work remotely due to the pandemic. Many residents of New York City in particular have chosen to purchase homes in neighbouring suburbs in New Jersey, Connecticut, and upstate New York. Julia Sun has more on this trend and some of the businesses profiting from it. #US #Suburbia #SuburbanJungle
November 15, 2021
