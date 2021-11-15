POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japanese economy contracted 0.8% from previous quarter | Money Talks
03:29
BizTech
Japanese economy contracted 0.8% from previous quarter | Money Talks
The Japanese economy shrank more than expected in the third quarter, partly because of hurdles it faced during the Tokyo Olympic Games. The world's third largest economy saw its G-D-P shrink 3% year-on-year in the three months to September. Consumer spending slumped as authorities put large parts of the country under a state of emergency, to keep COVID-19 infections at bay. As a result, Japan missed out on a bump in activity during the Olympics, with domestic and international spectators locked out of the two-week event. The country also took a hit from supply chain bottlenecks that have choked other major economies. Japanese carmakers and electronics manufacturers were forced to cut production due to a shortage of semiconductor chips. Exports fell more than two percent during the quarter. Professor Seijiro Takeshita from the University of Shizuoka joined the show to give his take on Japan’s economic prospects. #JapaneseEconomy #PrivateSpending #Exports #SupplyChain
November 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?