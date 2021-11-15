POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European leaders urge unvaccinated to get shots as cases spike
Germany and Austria are among several European countries that have reintroduced strict COVID-19 restrictions amid a spike in infections. The government in Vienna has taken particular aim at unvaccinated citizens, imposing lockdown measures for those who haven't been double-jabbed. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School explains what's behind the rise in coronavirus cases across Europe and whether unvaccinated people deserve most of the blame. #COVID #Europe #fourthwave
November 15, 2021
